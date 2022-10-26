Look: Kirk Ferentz Has Issued An Apology To The Media

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 3: Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes waits with his team during a play review in the second quarter against the Miami (OH) RedHawks on September 3, 2016 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz wasn't happy with some of the questions he was asked after Saturday's 54-10 loss to Ohio State.

Ferentz called the postgame press conference an "interrogation" as he fielded questions about the job security of his son, Hawkeyes offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz.

Ferentz specifically took exception of the postgame questioning from cleveland.com columnist Doug Lesmerises.

Ferentz took his anger out with some harsh words on Tuesday:

“The one good thing about that — it dawned on me coming home. I said, ‘Man, as bad as today was, it could have been worse, because I could have been that guy. "I could have been that guy, had his job and had to act like he did. It could be a helluva lot worse, right? Things aren’t all bad.”

On Wednesday, Ferentz issued an apology for these comments:

"I wanted to take a moment to apologize for my comments during the news conference yesterday. I shoudl not have been dismissive of one of your colleagues — his questions were fair. I have a high respect for the work that you do, and I am appreciative of how you cover our team. You ask tough and pointed questions but do so with a high degree of professionalism. I tell our players to take the high road and yesterday, I did not do the same thing."

Heading into Saturday's game against Ohio State, Iowa ranked last in the nation with just 238.8 yards per game. Brian Ferentz's unit mustered just 158 yards and three points against the Buckeyes. The team's only touchdown of the game came on the defensive side of the ball.

The 3-4 Hawkeyes will look to bounce back in a matchup against Northwestern this coming weekend.