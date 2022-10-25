Look: Kirk Ferentz Takes An Unnecessary Shot At Reporter

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 3: Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes waits with his team during a play review in the second quarter against the Miami (OH) RedHawks on September 3, 2016 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Kirk Ferentz was a bit snippy during his media conference on Tuesday.

The Iowa head coach liked how his players handled the media following Saturday's blowout loss to Iowa State before he thought he was being interrogated when he had to answer questions.

“It dawned on me coming home, as bad as today was, I could have been that guy (and) had his job," Ferentz said.

Whatever the question was from that reporter, Ferentz wasn't happy with it.

The Hawkeyes lost by 44 to the Buckeyes on Saturday, 54-10. It was another game where their offense continued to struggle.

They've only scored 26 combined points in their last three games and it's a big reason why they have a losing record of 3-4 right now.

Hopefully, Ferentz is in a better mood following next Saturday's game against Northwestern. Kickoff will be at 3:30 p.m. ET.