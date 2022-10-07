Look: Kirk Ferentz's Response To "Most Overrated Stat' Question Going Viral

LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 24: Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes watches action before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 24, 2017 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

It's been a rough start to the season for Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz as his team sits at 3-2. But he seemingly acknowledged an issue that the team has been having in a hilarious viral video.

In a recent feature on the Big Ten Network, coaches were asked to identify what they think the most overrated stat in football is. Ferentz gave the answer that most Iowa fans believe he would give: Offensive yards.

Offense has been Iowa's Achilles heel to start the season. The Hawkeyes have been held to 14 points or fewer three times, going 1-2 in those games. They were also held to under 200 total yards on offense in their first two games.

In fairness to Ferentz, he was far from the only coach who picked that as his choice. But given that it's been a negative for his team as opposed to a positive for others, it's a lot funnier.

Needless to say, the clip is going viral among Big Ten fans who are having a big laugh at Ferentz's expense.

"Did Ferentz and Tucker purposely answer what they did so they could get roasted?" one user mused.

"Of course Kirk said offensive yardage," wrote another.

"Harbaugh LOL. Kirk Ferentz saying offensive yardage has to be a bit, right?" a third wrote.

If Iowa can start putting together more games where they're getting downfield more often, maybe the jokes will stop.