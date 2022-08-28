Look: Kirk Herbstreit Called Out For Controversial Quote

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kirk Herbstreit does a lot of interviews and a lot of media appearances, so he's bound to upset some people with a hot take eventually.

This weekend he drew the ire of transfer portal proponents with his take on the current state of college football player transfers. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Herbstreit went off on the state of player transfers.

"But I don't like what it's started out with the recruiting... 'I went to this school and got offered this, next week I'm going to that school and got offered this.' That is a bunch of bull-," Herbstreit said at one point in the interview.

As you can imagine, that take didn't go over particularly well with fans who are in favor of players being able to transfer more easily. SB Nation's Steven Godfrey is particular had a lot to say in counter to that:

Kirk Herbstreit is hardly the first and won't be the last person to express a lot of distaste for the current state of player transfers in college football. But Godfrey may have a point when calls Herbstreit "the most influential voice in the sport."

The NCAA is already making plans for major adjustments to how often and when a player can transfer.

This debate is likely to go on for a very long time and Herbstreit appears to have drawn a line in the sand.