Look: Kirk Herbstreit Floats A Crazy “What If” Scenario

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit floated a pretty crazy College Football Playoff “what if” scenario on Sunday night.

The College Football Playoff will probably consist of Georgia, Michigan, Cincinnati and Oklahoma State, but it’s far from locked up.

Sunday night, Herbstreit floated the following scenario:

  • Georgia beats Alabama in the SEC Championship Game
  • Iowa beats Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game
  • Houston beats Cincinnati
  • Baylor beats Oklahoma State

“Who would be the 4??? UGA ND ? ? Baylor maybe as Big 12 champs? What if Oregon won big over Utah could they get up there? Bama, UM, or OSU?” he tweeted.

It’s certainly a fun scenario to think about.

We’ll see how crazy it gets next weekend…

