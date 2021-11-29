Look: Kirk Herbstreit Floats A Crazy “What If” Scenario

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit floated a pretty crazy College Football Playoff “what if” scenario on Sunday night.

The College Football Playoff will probably consist of Georgia, Michigan, Cincinnati and Oklahoma State, but it’s far from locked up.

Sunday night, Herbstreit floated the following scenario:

Georgia beats Alabama in the SEC Championship Game

Iowa beats Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game

Houston beats Cincinnati

Baylor beats Oklahoma State

“Who would be the 4??? UGA ND ? ? Baylor maybe as Big 12 champs? What if Oregon won big over Utah could they get up there? Bama, UM, or OSU?” he tweeted.

Just thinking of the craziest of scenarios. Not predicting (relax) simply asking WHAT IF:

UGA wins

Iowa wins

Houston wins

Baylor wins

Who would be the 4???

UGA

ND

?

?

Baylor maybe as Big 12 champs?

What if Oregon won big over Utah could they get up there?

Bama, UM, or OSU? — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 29, 2021

It’s certainly a fun scenario to think about.

We’ll see how crazy it gets next weekend…