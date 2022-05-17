Look: Kirk Herbstreit Has 2-Word Question For LeBron James

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 06: Kirk Herbstreit points to the crowd before the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Ole Miss Rebels on September 6, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When LeBron James heard that his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes would be facing off against Notre Dame to open the college football season, with "College GameDay" in town, he immediately asked for the date.

And ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit had the answer. Along with a question for the King.

"September 3rd. Celebrity picker??" the analyst tweeted back.

Having LeBron James on-hand for to pick the games for "GameDay's" 54th appearance in Columbus would be incredible.

Both the football and basketball teams are supplied with PE's from James' Nike line, and the Kid from Akron has often said, if he went to college, it would've been Ohio State.

Despite never playing there, the 18-time NBA All-Star is featured in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, and even has a locker in the Buckeyes' locker room.

LeBron James has always repped Ohio, and is proud of the place he came from. Imagine the ratings if he were to take Herby up on his offer.