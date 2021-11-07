Look: Kirk Herbstreit Has Blunt Message For College Football Fan

Don’t come at Kirk Herbstreit on social media.

The longtime ESPN college football analyst has often proved to be more than capable at firing back at angry college football fans on Twitter.

This week, he did just that.

An Ohio State fan called out Kirk Herbstreit for what he said about Georgia and Alabama. The Crimson Tide come in at No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

While Herbstreit said that Alabama will be out with a loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, Tim Brando believes they could still get in.

“WTF are you talking about!?? I said if UGA beats Bama that Bama is OUT of the playoff discussion. Your hero is saying that I’m wrong in thinking that!! You get that right??? He thinks a 2 L Bama team goes ahead of UC! He thinks I’m WRONG in thinking UC moves past a 2 loss Bama,” Herbstreit clapped back.

WTF are you talking about!??

If you’re going to come at Kirk Herbstreit on social media, at least get your reading comprehension down.

The new College Football Playoff rankings will come out on Tuesday night.