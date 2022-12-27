Look: Kirk Herbstreit Has Brutally Honest Response To Will Muschamp

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Georgia defensive coordinator Will Muschamp made a comment about Kirk Herbstreit that went viral.

The duo met in the 1993 Citrus Bowl when Georgia earned a 21-14 win over Kirk Herbstreit's Buckeyes. Muschamp said he knew the Bulldogs would win the game.

"Herbstreit got up and threw a pass across the room. I knew we had a shot to win," Muschamp said, per The Lantern. "Make sure he knows I said that."

Well, Herbstreit did hear what Muschamp said and didn't appear to be thrilled with it.

"I do remember it was one of those autographed balls, those white panel balls, and I remember throwing it and not being real happy with how far I had to throw it because I couldn't grip the ball," Herbstreit explained.

"So I shot putted the ball. That's about all I remember. But no, I don't really have any comments or any reaction at all to what Will said."

Herbstreit knows his alma mater is in for a "massive challenge" when Ohio State and Georgia face off this weekend.

The Buckeyes are 6.5-point underdogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal.