Look: Kirk Herbstreit Has Special Message For Lee Corso

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: ESPN's College GameDay Analysts Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit, pose for a photo during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Today is a special day for College GameDay analyst Lee Corso, and Kirk Herbstreit has a message for his longtime broadcast partner.

On Sunday, the legendary college football analyst turned 87 years old. To celebrate the momentous date, Herbstreit took to Twitter with a message.

Herbstreit said that he's looking forward to his 27th year of working alongside Corso. He thanked him for being such a great friend, an icon in broadcasting and a great person.

"Happy Birthday Coach Corso!This year will be my 27th on the set of @CollegeGameDay⁩ with coach! I’ve learned so much from him over the years. He’s gone from a coach/TV personality I admired to a dear friend who I love. An icon in our business and even better person," Herbstreit wrote.

Lee Corso rose to prominence as head coach at Louisville and Indiana as well as more forgettable years at Northern Illinois and the USFL's Orlando Renegades.

Corso went into broadcasting in 1987 and has been a mainstay on college football Saturdays for decades. His weekly headgear selection picks on College GameDay is a tradition on par with some of the greatest rivalries in the sport.

Sadly, a stroke Corso suffered in 2009 has somewhat hindered his ability on Saturdays. But his presence alone always gets the College GameDay fans excited.

We're all looking forward to seeing Herbstreit and Corso back together this season.