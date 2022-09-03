Look: Kirk Herbstreit Makes Hilarious Mistake On College GameDay

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

ESPN's College GameDay kicked off from Columbus ahead of Ohio State's showdown with Notre Dame later on tonight.

The college football pregame show played a new game this morning. They tested their knowledge of the NCAA Transfer Portal, trying to guess where each quarterback had transferred.

Eventually it came time for Kirk Herbstreit to have his turn. When Tommy DeVito popped up on the screen, Herbstreit couldn't come up with the answer and eventually let out a soft "oh s***."

Check it out.

Hey Herbie, DeVito transferred from Syracuse to Illinois.