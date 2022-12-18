Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Epic World Cup Final

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 06: Kirk Herbstreit points to the crowd before the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Ole Miss Rebels on September 6, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In a World Cup Final that went all the way down to penalties, Argentina knocked off defending World Cup champion France to deliver Lionel Messi his first world title. The entire world was watching - including ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit.

Like many of us, Herbstreit was glued to his television as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe scored a combined five goals in a 3-3 draw that went over 120 minutes. He was in awe of both teams and called it the best game of the year.

"Nothing like having your best game on the biggest stage for a sport with 2 international super stars playing out of their minds! This is the best match/game (for any sport) of the year! Incredible!!" Herbstreit wrote.

Herbstreit found no shortage of people agreeing with his assessment. His tweet has over 1,300 likes and 100 retweets in just a few minutes.

"It’s like watching two heavyweights going 15 rounds and just absolutely whaling on each other. Huge play after huge play after huge play," one soccer fan replied.

"No losers in that match. One just made more penalty kicks than the other," wrote another.

"Football is and always will be my passion, but that WC Final was one of the best games I’ve ever seen. Good for Argentina they deserve it," wrote a third.

It was truly an instant classic and even the most casual of fans recognize it.