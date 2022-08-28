Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Lee Corso's College GameDay Appearance

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The ol' ball coach Lee Corso is back for another year of "College GameDay," but America's favorite headgear-wearing analyst was broadcasting live from his home on Saturday.

Prior to ESPN's Week 0 show, Kirk Herbstreit caught up with the 87-year-old Corso to make a couple of predictions. With Herby sharing that Sunshine Scooter's home stream will only be a one time thing.

"Guess who's baaack!!!" Herbstreit laughed. "This is a one time only thing with LC being home!! Don't worry next week he will be in Columbus and we will find him in person."

Herbstreit and Corso were in agreement as they put forth their 2022 predictions. As both analysts believe Ohio State will take down Alabama in the national championship.

“This year, Ohio State is going to win the national championship,” Corso said. “Ohio State is going to beat Alabama in the national title game and win the championship. Go Buckeyes!”

“You and I have the exact same game," Herby replied. "I think Ryan Day’s club is loaded.”

Both teams kick off their seasons with home games next Saturday.