Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Massive College Baseball Upset

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After enjoying a great deal of the Women's College World Series, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit was also impressed with the men on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Herby shouted out the Fighting Irish following their series-clinching win over the Vols.

"Incredible accomplishment by Notre Dame baseball taking 2 of 3 against Tennessee," Herbstreit said. "Earned their way to the CWS-especially winning the series in Knoxville. Be a fun team to watch in Omaha!"

Herbstreit's followers chimed in a bit after the tweet as well.

"Making the ACC look great!" one user replied.

"This is good for UT," another commented. "Will prepare them for the inevitable 7-5 record in football. Rocky Top!!!"

ND handled business Sunday with a 7-3 win thanks to excellent performances at the dish from Carter Putz, catcher David LaManna and DH Jack Zyska.