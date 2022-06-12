Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Massive College Baseball Upset
After enjoying a great deal of the Women's College World Series, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit was also impressed with the men on Sunday.
Taking to Twitter, Herby shouted out the Fighting Irish following their series-clinching win over the Vols.
"Incredible accomplishment by Notre Dame baseball taking 2 of 3 against Tennessee," Herbstreit said. "Earned their way to the CWS-especially winning the series in Knoxville. Be a fun team to watch in Omaha!"
Herbstreit's followers chimed in a bit after the tweet as well.
"Making the ACC look great!" one user replied.
"This is good for UT," another commented. "Will prepare them for the inevitable 7-5 record in football. Rocky Top!!!"
ND handled business Sunday with a 7-3 win thanks to excellent performances at the dish from Carter Putz, catcher David LaManna and DH Jack Zyska.