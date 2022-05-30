Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To NBA Star Joining ESPN

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 06: Kirk Herbstreit points to the crowd before the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Ole Miss Rebels on September 6, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN's latest hire has caught the attention of Kirk Herbstreit.

On Monday, the Worldwide Leader announced it's hired NBA star CJ McCollum as a multi-platform NBA analyst.

"ESPN announced it has signed CJ McCollum as a multi-platform NBA analyst," NBA.com said in a press release. "McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans star and current NBPA President, will make his debut on Thursday, June 2 – the date of NBA Finals Game 1. McCollum will appear as part of NBA Finals: Celebrating 75, ESPN2’s alternate presentation for NBA Finals Game 1, which will celebrate the NBA 75th Anniversary Season. More telecast details will be announced on Tuesday."

Kirk Herbstreit is clearly excited about the network's new addition:

"Congratulations and good luck with this new opportunity," he said. "Look forward to watching you! Welcome."

As of late, ESPN has prioritized hiring current and former professional athletes.

McCollum, meanwhile, is calling this opportunity an "honor."

“It is my honor to be joining the ESPN family in this new role and I am excited to bring what I feel is my unique perspective, based on my vast knowledge of the game that I’ve gained during my nine years as a player in the NBA,” said McCollum, via NBA.com. “To have an opportunity to put my journalism background to use on the largest stage with the many talented professionals at ESPN is a dream come true.”

McCollum will make his ESPN debut during Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, June 2.