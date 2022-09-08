Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Ohio State, Notre Dame Ratings

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Before the game even kicked off, there was a palpable buzz before the Ohio State Buckeyes hosted the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The game delivered a hard-fought slugfest that saw the Buckeyes come out on top by a final score of 21-10. While it wasn't a high-scoring affair that some fans love, it did provide plenty of action for football fans.

And there were plenty who tuned in. According to a statement from ESPN, the game drew and audience of over 10,500,000 people on Saturday night.

It was the most-watched regular season game on ESPN's networks since 2017.

Of course, former Ohio State quarterback and current ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit loved that.

"Gotta love it!! Football state. #Passion," he said in response to a graphic showing the Ohio market showing up to watch the game.

Both Ohio State and Notre Dame will face much easier matchups this weekend. The Buckeyes square off against Arkansas State, while Notre Dame hosts Marshall.