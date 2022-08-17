Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Son's Big Accomplishment

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Zak Herbstreit, the son of Kirk Herbstreit, earned a distinct honor at Ohio State on Wednesday afternoon.

Herbstreit is now a full member of the program after he got rid of his black stripe ahead of the 2022 season.

Herbstreit committed to the Buckeyes as a walk-on in 2021 when he was a senior in high school.

His dad released a heartwarming statement on Twitter when he saw the news.

"Zak- So proud of you! So proud of your approach, humility, work ethic, desire to prove yourself, and overall positive attitude to your dreams. This was a big day for you. Congratulations!! Just keep battlin and climbin. And ALWAYS keep being a great teammate! Love you!"

Even though Herbstreit may not get a lot of playing time this season due to the depth chart, he's still a full Buckeye, which is an amazing honor.