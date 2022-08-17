Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Son's Big Accomplishment
Zak Herbstreit, the son of Kirk Herbstreit, earned a distinct honor at Ohio State on Wednesday afternoon.
Herbstreit is now a full member of the program after he got rid of his black stripe ahead of the 2022 season.
Herbstreit committed to the Buckeyes as a walk-on in 2021 when he was a senior in high school.
His dad released a heartwarming statement on Twitter when he saw the news.
"Zak- So proud of you! So proud of your approach, humility, work ethic, desire to prove yourself, and overall positive attitude to your dreams. This was a big day for you. Congratulations!! Just keep battlin and climbin. And ALWAYS keep being a great teammate! Love you!"
Even though Herbstreit may not get a lot of playing time this season due to the depth chart, he's still a full Buckeye, which is an amazing honor.