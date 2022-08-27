Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Start Of 2022 College Football Season

Kirk Herbstreit.

The 2022 college football season kicks off in just a few hours and ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit is ready.

On Saturday morning, Herbie took to Twitter to share his feelings about the start of college football season. It reminds him of Christmas when he was young.

"Feels like when you were 6-7 yrs old-In your PJ’s ya raced down the stairs to see if he came..cookies had a few bites taken," Herbstreit said. "He had a few sips of milk too-and LOOK there it was! A VIBRATING FOOTBALL GAME you had hoped for.. Christmas morning! Happy College Football Season!"

Herbie is hardly the only college football fan ready for the 2022 season to get underway.

It all starts this afternoon. Here's the full slate of games.