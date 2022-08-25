Look: Kirk Herbstreit's New Appearance Is Going Viral Today

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In just a few days, the 2022 college football season will kick off with a full slate of games.

Before that happens, though, ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit had a job to do. Every year, he reveals his preseason Herbie Awards - which he did this week.

During the segment, fans noticed Herbie was looking a little different. The former Ohio State quarterback appears to have been hitting the beach this summer.

He showed up to the show looking extremely tan.

Check it out.

If anyone deserves a vacation before football season rolls around, it's Herbstreit - this year especially. During college football season, he's forced to fly all around the country, sometimes to two different broadcasts in the same day.

This year, though, he's joining Amazon to call Thursday night football games alongside Al Michaels.

He'll be a busy man this fall.