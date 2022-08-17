Look: Kirk Herbstreit's Son Earns Big Moment At Ohio State

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 06: Kirk Herbstreit points to the crowd before the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Ole Miss Rebels on September 6, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kirk Herbstreit's son, Zak, is officially following in his father's footsteps after Wednesday's news.

The younger Herbstreit chose to walk-on as a tight end at Ohio State after high school. And now, he can officially call himself a Buckeye: no more black stripe.

Herbstreit thanked his teammates and coaches after being welcomed to the brotherhood:

First I want to appreciate all y'all for getting me better. It means a lot to me. Shoutout my unit: old guys, Cade [Stover], Mitch [Rossi], love y'all. Coach Wilson, coach Hinton, appreciate y'all. Go Bucks!

Zak joins a deep Ohio State tight end unit that will all be jockeying for playing time throughout the fall. But he set a goal and accomplished it, and that's certainly something to be proud of.

The Buckeyes open with a huge home test against No. 5 Notre Dame on September 3.