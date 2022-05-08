Look: Klay Thompson Drains Ridiculous 3 Off One Leg

OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 26: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors watches a shot during their game against the Orlando Magic at ORACLE Arena on November 26, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

It may not get rocking like the old Oracle Arena, but Klay Thompson got it about as close as it ever has after knocking down a one-footed three at the top of the key.

One half of the Splash Brothers took the dribble handoff from Draymond Green and buried the tough triple with the shot clock winding down.

NBA Twitter was loving this one.

"Best 5 man lineup in the league," a Warriors fan responded.

"He said:"

"Klay tonight," another replied.

"Klay today," another Dubs fan commented.

"Tough bucket!!" another user said of Thompson's hit.

"Splaaaaaaaash."

"Klay Thompson are you kidding me," asked Betfred Sports.

"Bane may be King of 3’s but Klay Thompson is the FATHER of 3’s."

Through three and a quarter, Klay has 18 points on 7-10 shooting, including 3-4 from deep.

When Curry, Thompson and Poole all get it going, the Warriors are one of the toughest outs in the NBA.