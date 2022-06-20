Look: Klay Thompson Had Funny Accident On Way To Parade

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 16: Stephen Curry #30 and Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors celebrate after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

Klay Thompson has lost his NBA Finals hat ahead of the Warriors' championship parade this Monday.

Thompson was boating to the parade on Monday morning. As he typically does, he livestreamed his cruise on Instagram live.

During the live video, the wind knocked his championship hat off his head and it flew away and landed in the water.

"Oh no," he said with a chuckle. "I lost my hat. That hurts. That hurts. RIP hat. Keeping it real goes wrong people. That's why you gotta strap it in tight. ... Gosh dangit! Oh that hurts."

Take a look.

We're sure somebody can find him a replacement. He's Klay Thompson, for crying out loud.

The veteran sharpshooter came up huge for the Warriors in their championship series win vs. the Boston Celtics.

It's was a triumphant moment for Thompson, who had a long road back from injuries.

“Well, I had to have my big bro talk me off a ledge a few times,” Thompson said while reflecting on the past few years, via SI.com. “I couldn’t drive, I couldn’t do nothing. I was immobilized. I’m such an athletic person, I love to be mobile. And he would just tell me ‘Patience, patience. It’s going to all pay off.’”

Thompson and the Warriors will celebrate their title today and throughout the rest of the week.