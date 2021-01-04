Look: Klay Thompson Reacts To Steph Curry’s 62-Point Game

Steph Curry shattered his career high on Sunday night with a massive 62-point game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The entire NBA world took notice, but so did Curry’s backcourt partner and fellow “Splash Bro” Klay Thompson. The Warriors shooting guard took to Twitter last night to congratulate Curry on his incredible accomplishment.

“Sheeeesh @StephenCurry30!! Welcome to the club big bro #62,” Thompson wrote.

Sheeeesh @StephenCurry30 🔥!! Welcome to the club big bro #62 🐐 — klay thompson (@KlayThompson) January 4, 2021

With his outstanding performance in Golden State’s 137-122 win over Portland, Curry joins the elite company of players to score more than 60 points in a single game. Klay Thompson famously joined this squad back in 2016 when he exploded for 60 points through just three quarters (only dribbling the ball 11 times).

Thompson is no stranger to scoring outbursts like this.

In 2015, the shooting guard set an NBA record with an unbelievable 37 points in just one quarter.

Curry did his best Thompson impression on Sunday night, dropping 21 points in just the first quarter alone. By the end of the third quarter, Curry was well on his way to a career high with 45 points.

With 17 points in the final frame, the All-Star point guard surpassed his previous career high of 54 points by eight. Believe it or not, Curry’s 54-point outing occurred well before the Warriors golden age all the way back in 2013.

In typical Steph Curry fashion, the dead-eye shooter got it done behind the arc, shooting 8-16 from the three-point line.

But, it was Curry’s aggressive attacking of the basket that really made the difference. With a flurried combination of layups, floaters and reverses, the 6-foot-3 PG did work in the paint.

As a result of his strong drives to the hole, Curry also set a career high in free throws made/attempted — going 18-19 on the game.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, Curry’s incredible output so far this season comes out of necessity.

Back in November, Klay Thompson suffered yet another season-ending injury. During a preseason workout, the five-time All Star suffered an Achilles tendon tear — this just months after recovering from an ACL injury.

While watching Steph Curry go off is always a treat, the NBA world can’t wait for the second “Splash Bro” to make his return.