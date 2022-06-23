Look: Klay Thompson's Brother, Trayce, Hit Mammoth HR Today

The Thompson Family genes are about as good as they get.

On Thursday, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson, the younger brother of NBA superstar Klay Thompson, blasted a massive solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds.

The mammoth deep shot went all the way into the second deck, giving the Dodgers their final score of 10-5.

Take a look at the homer here:

Klay and the Warriors just claimed an NBA title with a Finals victory over the Boston Celtics earlier this month. Trayce and the NL West-leading Dodgers are currently the favorites to claim this year's World Series title.

Trayce was acquired in a trade and added to the Dodgers' active roster on Monday. He notched a two-run double as a pinch hitter on Wednesday.

Klay and Trayce's father, Mychal Thompson, claimed two NBA titles during his 13-year professional career from 1978-91. Their mother, Julie, played college volleyball at the University of Portland.

Trayce, who suited up for the Dodgers in 2016-17, has a shot to earn a starting position as Mookie Betts remains out with a rib injury.