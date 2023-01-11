Look: Kliff Kingsbury's Girlfriend Shares Racy Vacation Photo

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on from the sidelines during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was time to move on from head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

After entering the 2022 season with playoff expectations, the Cardinals massively underperformed. While injuries were partly to blame, the team stumbled to a 4-13 record.

Don't feel too bad for the head coach as he leaves the NFL head coaching life behind. He'll have plenty of time to spend with girlfriend Veronica Bielik.

Earlier this summer the couple moved in together. She recently shared a photo from the beach that started making the rounds on social media.

"If I showed you how busy was that beach from the other side and how long were the lines to get here you would prefer to watch it only from Instagram pics," she joked.

Bielik is a star on social media, with more than 3.6 million followers on Instagram alone.