Look: Kliff Kingsbury's Girlfriend Shares New Racy Photo

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 21, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the girlfriend of Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury posed a question for her followers.

Veronica Bielik, a model, asked her 3.4 million followers which swimsuit they liked better.

Here's the post.

Earlier this summer, a report emerged suggesting Kingsbury and his girlfriend took the next step. Kingsbury and Bielik moved in together. This report first came from Sideaction.com:

"Kliff and Veronica are living together. She goes back to Poland for brief periods (vacations with her friends) and then she comes back. She was his date to the McVay wedding. The interesting thing and what could be a story is that Kingsbury said “you won’t be able to find me”. Currently Kliff and Veronica are in Croatia. Kingsbury is also meeting her family in Poland for the first time while he is over there.”

While that news was rumored, it wasn't known if the couple actually moved in together or not. One of her photos from this month seemed to confirm the news.

Kingsbury and Bielik haven't confirmed their relationship, but they certainly seem like a duo - at least according to her posts.