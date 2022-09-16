Look: Kliff Kingsbury's Girlfriend Shares New Racy Swimsuit Photo

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 21, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals got off to a rough start with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend and have a tough game against the Las Vegas Raiders coming up.

Don't feel too bad for head coach Kliff Kingsbury, though. The head coach has time to turn the season around and is doing just fine off the field.

Earlier this summer, a report emerged suggesting Kingsbury and his girlfriend took the next step. Kingsbury and Veronica Bielik moved in together.

The couple spent plenty of time together this summer. However, now that football season is here, it seems like Bielik is taking a little time for herself.

She took a trip to Greece.

"First time in Santorini and already speechless," she said.

While she's enjoying her vacation, Kingsbury is hoping to avoid an 0-2 start to the season.

At least someone in the relationship is having some fun.