Look: Kliff Kingsbury's Girlfriend Shares Racy New Swimsuit Photo

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 21, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Just a few weeks ago, ESPN published a report suggesting that Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury could retire at the end of the season.

"The weight of the past few seasons -- especially this one -- has taken its toll on the 43-year-old Kingsbury to the point that multiple people close to him have openly wondered whether he would walk away after the season..." the article read.

Don't feel too bad for the head coach if he does decide to walk away from the game. He'll have plenty of time to spend with girlfriend Veronica Bielik.

Earlier this summer the couple moved in together. She recently shared a photo from the beach that started making the rounds on social media.

"Cheers for all the healthy choices in 2023 🤍 may your heart be full and your soul satisfied!" she said in the caption of the post.

Bielik is a star on social media, with more than 3.6 million followers on Instagram alone.