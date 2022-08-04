Look: Kliff Kingsbury's Girlfriend Shares Racy Poolside Photo

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on from the sidelines during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Earlier this summer, a report emerged suggesting Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and his girlfriend took the next step.

Kingsbury and his rumored girlfriend, Veronica Bielik moved in together. This report first came from Sideaction.com:

"Kliff and Veronica are living together. She goes back to Poland for brief periods (vacations with her friends) and then she comes back. She was his date to the McVay wedding. The interesting thing and what could be a story is that Kingsbury said “you won’t be able to find me”. Currently Kliff and Veronica are in Croatia. Kingsbury is also meeting her family in Poland for the first time while he is over there.”

While that news was rumored, it wasn't known if the couple actually moved in together or not. Well, her latest swimsuit photo seems a little familiar.

Just a few years ago, a photo of Kingsbury during the 2020 NFL draft went viral. That photo and Veronica's latest share the same background.

Kingsbury has been dating Bielik for over a year. A model, Bielik has amassed a huge following on social media.

She has over 3.4 million followers on Instagram.