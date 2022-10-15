Look: Kliff Kingsbury's Girlfriend Shares Racy Vacation Photo

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on from the sidelines during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals have had an up and down season thus far and sit at 2-3 on the season.

Arizona nearly handed the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season last weekend, but fell just short. Don't feel too bad for head coach Kliff Kingsbury, though. The head coach has time to turn the season around and is doing just fine off the field.

Kingsbury is dating model Veronica Bielik and the couple reportedly moved in together earlier this summer.

While the coach is focused on the season, Bielik has been enjoying time abroad.

She posted about a recent trip she took.

Bielik is a star on social media, with more than 3.5 million followers on Instagram alone.

She and Kingsbury will be hoping the Cardinals improve to 3-3 on the season with a game coming up against the Seattle Seahawks.