Look: Kobe Bryant Tribute In 'Stranger Things' Season 4

There was a special tribute to Kobe Bryant in Season 4 of "Stranger Things" on Netflix.

Caleb McLaughlin was wearing a throwback Lakers jersey as he plays the character "Lucas" on the show. It was a nod to Bryant's first jersey number when he entered the NBA in 1996.

Bryant is one of the greatest players in NBA history after playing for 20 years in Los Angeles. During that time, he averaged 25 points and five rebounds per game while shooting close to 45% from the field.

He also won five NBA Championships throughout his career along with numerous other awards.

His life was then cut way too short after he passed away in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020.

Season 4 of "Stranger Things" was released last week on Netflix and it's certainly been a major hit so far.