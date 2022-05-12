Look: Kurt Busch's Michael Jordan-Themed Car Revealed

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - APRIL 23: Kurt Busch, driver of the #45 Monster Energy Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

On Thursday morning, 23XI Racing revealed a unique car design for Kurt Busch ahead of this weekend's Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.

The No. 45 Toyota car design is inspired by the iconic "Black Cement" Jordan 3 sneakers, complete with a massive Air Jordan logo on the hood.

23XI Racing, which is co-owned by all-time great basketball star and sneaker mogul Michael Jordan, welcomed Busch as a driver in October 2021.

“It’s an awesome amount of pressure to race for a living Smithsonian,” Busch said after he joined the team last year. “He’s a legend, he’s the GOAT and arguably the GOAT of all of sports. I’ve just met him once. It was a great discussion that we had, kind of like an interview, and a, ‘Yes, we will win together.’ So, it comes with pressure, but I love that.”

Partnering with three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, Jordan launched the new racing team for its inaugural season in 2021. Before the addition of Busch, Bubba Wallace was the team's only driver.

Wallace and Busch race in the No. 23 and No. 45 cars, the two numbers Jordan wore in his incredible 15-year NBA career.