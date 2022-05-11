Look: Kurt Warner Reacts To The Tua Tagovailoa Video

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Former NFL athlete and television broadcaster Kurt Warner during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Packers defeated the Cardinals 24-21. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Kurt Warner didn't think anything of the viral video that was put on social media that showed Tua Tagovailoa's mediocre arm strength.

Warner confirmed that he always underthrew deep passes in practice.

"I played many years of professional football & as much as I hate to admit it, 'I under-threw deep passes a number of times in practice!!' There I said it," Warner tweeted.

Here's the original video:

The ball is definitely a bit underthrown, but there's still plenty of time for that to be worked on before the 2022 season starts.

Tagovailoa will be under a big microscope this season due to how many great weapons he has around him.

Along with Hill, the Dolphins have Mike Gesicki, Jaylen Waddle, Chase Edmonds, and Raheem Mostert as offensive weapons. If Tagovailoa can't get it done, the Dolphins may decide to move on from him.

We'll see if that deep ball looks a bit better when the Dolphins release another video of it down the line.