Look: Kyle Allen Shares Message After His Devastating Injury

Washington quarterback Kyle Allen was knocked out of Sunday’s game with a brutal leg injury.

Allen’s leg folded underneath him when he was sacked by Giants safety Jabril Peppers late in the first quarter. The Washington Football Team starter was replaced by backup QB Alex Smith, who suffered an equally gruesome leg injury two years ago against the Texans.

Despite the tragic season-ending blow, Allen seemed to be in relatively good spirits after the game. The former Panthers quarterback took to Instagram late Sunday night to address the injury.

“Just want to thank everyone for the overwhelming love and support today,” Allen wrote on IG. “This is the unfortunate part of the game we play, but there’s no adversity you can’t overcome! I promise I’ll be back stronger, and better because of it. Loved every second of my first year in Washington, I can’t wait for more!

Unfortunately, Allen is right when it comes to injuries like this just being part of the game. This is already the second shudder-inducing leg injury we’ve seen this season, the first coming in Week 5 with Dak Prescott’s season-ending ankle break.

To anyone that saw the injury, this news comes as no surprise — Allen is also confirmed out for the season. NFL insider Ian Rapoport tweeted the new this morning.

Washington QB Kyle Allen is having surgery on his dislocated ankle and is out for the season, source said. His goodbye message 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/yKZf1XyzlF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2020

The Washington QB is reportedly scheduled to undergo surgery to repair his dislocated left ankle. The NFL world hopes the young quarterback can come back stronger than ever next season.

For now, the struggles continue for the WFT as their record falls to 2-6 with a loss to the Giants.