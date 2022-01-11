Look: Kyle Kuzma Reacts To The Ben Simmons Trade Rumor

Kyle Kuzma isn’t sold on the latest Ben Simmons rumor as the saga continues to unfold.

Per Marc Spears, the 76ers are looking to package Tobias Harris with Simmons in trade talks but Kuzma sees no way that’s happening, especially since they make $80M combined.

How the hell you package 80ms 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/b6JSM2KIut — kuz (@kylekuzma) January 11, 2022

Philadelphia has been trying to find a dance partner for Simmons since the beginning of the season. He hasn’t reported to the team after he was late for training camp.

Simmons also informed coaches and teammates that he wasn’t mentally ready to rejoin the team after leaving camp. It was reported in December that the 76ers wanted all-Star-caliber player and/or multiple first-round draft picks in exchange for Simmons.

No one has agreed to that package, and it’s unknown if that’s still the asking price, even with Harris thrown into a potential package.

Right now, the 76ers are 23-16 without Simmons this season, which is good for fifth in the Eastern Conference.

There’s no timetable set for a Simmons trade, though it’s likely both sides want a resolution sooner rather than later.