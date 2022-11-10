Look: Kyle Pitts' Pregame Outfit Is Going Viral

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 26: Kyle Pitts #8 of the Atlanta Falcons carries the ball during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons star tight end Kyle Pitts is hoping to have a big performance against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football tonight. Ahead of the game, he made sure to dress for the occasion.

The Pro Bowl pass catcher was seen entering Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte wearing a rather colorful pregame outfit. Literally.

Pitts was wearing a long sleeve shirt with horizontal stripes of almost every color in the rainbow: Yellow, orange, purple, green, blue and everything in between. He also had tan slacks and what appeared to be a green bag for his personal effects.

It's hardly the first time that Pitts has taken a unique approach to dressing himself for big NFL events. His NFL Draft Day famously made waves for being dark green with a floppy-looking bowtie.

But what's most important to the Atlanta Falcons is how Pitts looks once he replaces his technicolor shirt with pads.

It's been a rough season for Pitts and the rest of the Falcons offense, which ranks near the bottom of the league in passing. The main reason they're leading the NFC South title race for the moment is their incredible rushing attack, led by rookie running back Tyler Allgeier.

But after making the Pro Bowl as a rookie and leading the Falcons in receiving yards, Pitts has struggled to produce half as much as last year.

We'll see if he can turn things around in primetime.