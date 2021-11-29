Look: Kyler Murray Appears To Have Some Big News

The Arizona Cardinals have been without star quarterback Kyler Murray for several weeks, but it looks like that’s about to change.

Sunday night, Arizona’s superstar quarterback took to social media with a not-so-subtle announcement.

Murray tweeted out a GIF of Thanos from The Marvel Universe awakening.

Murray hasn’t played since the Cardinals’ Thursday night loss to the Green Bay Packers. He’s been dealing with an ankle injury.

The Cardinals, 9-2 on the season, are set to take on the Chicago Bears next weekend.

Kickoff between Arizona and Chicago is airing on FOX. The game is set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.