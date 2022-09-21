Look: Kyler Murray Has Surprising Message For Fan Who Hit Him

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 12: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was pretty fired up after catching a hand to the face from a Raiders fan following Sunday's game (and understandably so).

But after some time passed, it appears cooler heads have prevailed; with the two-time Pro Bowler not sounding overly upset over the situation.

“No hard feelings. If I see him, I’d shake his hand,” Murray said, via Cardinals.com writer Darren Urban.

The incident led to a battery complaint being filed to Las Vegas police but nothing has been revealed about who the complaining party was.

It's hard to tell from the video that's surfaced if the smack was intentional, but it's not sounding like any charges will ultimately be filed.