Look: Kyler Murray Is Attending Tonight’s Duke vs. UNC Game

Cardinals star quarterback Kyler Murray appears to be taking his mind off his contract situation by watching the most anticipated game of the college basketball year live.

Murray was spotted in the crowd at Cameron Indoor, taking in coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last home game after 42 years on Duke’s sideline.

Murray is among a number of stars in attendance for Coach K’s final game in the house he built. Jerry Seinfeld, Adam Silver, Dirk Nowitzki and a host of other big names are also there to witness history.

Coach K owns the upper hand against UNC over his four-plus decades in Durham.

Meanwhile, Kyler Murray is trying to get the upper hand on Arizona by making a hard push for a big money contract with two years left on his deal. He and his agent made some waves with their open letter to the organization.

Essentially taking the stand publicly that Kyler wants and deserves to be paid.

The Cardinals responded by extending head coach Kliff Kingsbury and GM Steve Keim. It remains to be seen if/when AZ will lock-up K1 long-term. The two-time Pro Bowler is easily one of the most dynamic QB’s in the league.

But the Cards have some concerns; and aren’t quite ready to commit huge amounts of money when Kyler’s relatively low salary allows them to put more pieces around him.

It’s sure to be one of the most talked about stories of the NFL offseason.