Look: Kyler Murray Reveals His Special Helmet Decal

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 12: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is celebrating his South Korean heritage with a special helmet decal.

Alongside a decal of the American flag, Murray is rocking a South Korean flag to honor his Asian-American roots.

Murray's father is Black and his mother is half Korean.

“I’m proud to play with the flag of South Korea on my helmet. It’s a great way to honor my mom, honor my heritage and highlight the diverse backgrounds that make up the NFL," Murray said, per Cardinals insider Mark Dalton.

Murray is one of more than 200 athletes joining the NFL's international diversity initiative in Weeks 4 and 5.

Murray and the Cardinals are off to a rough start in the 2022 season. The team is now 1-2 after a loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3.

The Cardinals will travel to Charlotte for a Week 4 matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.