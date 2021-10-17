Look: Kyler Murray’s Postgame Message For Baker Mayfield Going Viral

Two former Oklahoma Sooners greats squared off on Sunday afternoon.

Former Oklahoma quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray squared off in the National Football League on Sunday. Murray, leading the Cardinals, led his team to a win over Mayfield and the Browns.

Arizona topped Cleveland, 37-14.

Following the game, the Cardinals tweeted out a cool photo of the former Oklahoma Sooners quarterbacks meeting on the field.

“OU boys, they my brothers, they my friends,” the Cardinals tweeted.

OU boys, they my brothers, they my friends pic.twitter.com/nwGnw8ZBi4 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 17, 2021

Murray reacted to the photo on social media, with a simple message for Mayfield.

Well played, Kyler.

The Cardinals improved to 6-0 on the season with Sunday afternoon’s win over the Browns. Cleveland, meanwhile, dropped to 3-3 on the season.