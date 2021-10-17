The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Kyler Murray’s Postgame Message For Baker Mayfield Going Viral

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray on Sunday.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 12: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

Two former Oklahoma Sooners greats squared off on Sunday afternoon.

Former Oklahoma quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray squared off in the National Football League on Sunday. Murray, leading the Cardinals, led his team to a win over Mayfield and the Browns.

Arizona topped Cleveland, 37-14.

Following the game, the Cardinals tweeted out a cool photo of the former Oklahoma Sooners quarterbacks meeting on the field.

“OU boys, they my brothers, they my friends,” the Cardinals tweeted.

Murray reacted to the photo on social media, with a simple message for Mayfield.

Well played, Kyler.

The Cardinals improved to 6-0 on the season with Sunday afternoon’s win over the Browns. Cleveland, meanwhile, dropped to 3-3 on the season.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.