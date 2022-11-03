Look: Kyrie Irving Addresses Anti-Semitism Controversy

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 05: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles the ball during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 05, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Following his release of a statement backtracking on his support of a film that supports a litany of anti-Semitic tropes and falsehoods, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving was a little more open about the controversy during today's media session.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Kyrie answered various questions as to which anti-Semitic beliefs he disagreed with in the film, whether he held any of his own anti-Semitic beliefs, and if he feels that he hurt anyone by promoting hateful ideologies.

But anyone looking for contrition or a clear apology for what he did will be sorely disappointed. Kyrie responded to almost every question with either whataboutisms, dismissal, denials or non-answers.

When addressing if he meant to cause harm by posting the link to the documentary, Kyrie replied, "I didn't mean to cause any harm. I'm not the one that made the documentary." Then when pressed on the specific claims that he disagreed with, he replied with, "I think some of the criticism of the Jewish faith was and the community for sure. Some points made in there that were... unfortunate."

Kyrie was then asked if he has any anti-semitic beliefs. The Nets star dismissed the question by stating that he can't have any anti-semitic beliefs "If I know where I come from."

At the end of the interview, Kyrie smiled at the reporters and wrote off all of their questions as irrelevant because they weren't around him growing up when he "learned that 300 million died in slavery."

For someone who ranks among the best shooters in NBA history, he's consistently missing some of the easiest layups ever offered to him.

No one acting on good faith would answer these basic questions in this way.

If Kyrie Irving is truly sorry for any anti-Semitism he may have spread or once believed, he's hiding it with all of his might.