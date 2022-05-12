Look: Kyrie Irving Has A Message For Naomi Osaka

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics looks on before Game Two of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden on April 17, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, four-time Grand Slam tennis star Naomi Osaka announced she was leaving IMG to start her own agency. Now, it looks like Nets guard Kyrie Irving could possibly follow her lead.

Tweeting at Osaka later that night, Irving asked, "Y'all got room over at your agency for hoopers. Just inquiring."

To which the 24-year-old replied, "Always room."

Osaka's agency will reportedly be called, Evolve, and started alongside longtime agent Stuart Duguid.

Speaking to Reuters, Duguid described the venture as a "small boutique and bespoke agency" that will only welcome athletes "who transcend their sports; or those with the potential to do so."

Kyrie Irving is one of the biggest names in basketball, and arguably among the most talented point guards to ever play the game.

It's easy to see some of the parallels between Naomi and Kyrie off the court. Especially with quotes like:

I've spent my career doing things my way, even when people told me that it wasn't what was expected or traditional.

The two Nike athletes are also mentees of the late Kobe Bryant, who they grew very close to before his tragic passing.