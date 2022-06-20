Look: Kyrie Irving Reacts To The Free Agency Rumors

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 15: Kyrie Irving looks on during the 2019 Mtn Dew ICE Rising Stars at Spectrum Center on February 15, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Brooklyn Nets fans were awoken to a surprise report that star guard Kyrie Irving might be eyeing an offseason move to another team. Kyrie seemed surprised as well.

On Monday, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Kyrie is considering hitting the open market amid a contract dispute with the Nets. He identified the rival New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers as "potential suitors."

But what does Kyrie think about the rumors of his impending departure? He answered that question with a gif.

Taking to Twitter barely an hour after the Shams report, Kyrie posted a clip of Brother Mouzone from The Wire smiling and laughing. No other context was given.

The message was loud and clear for fans though - to the tune of 7,000 likes and 3,000 retweets with hundreds of comments in just 20 minutes.

It's no secret that Kyrie Irving's time with the Brooklyn Nets hasn't exactly been sunshine and roses. Injuries and his vaccination status have limited him to 103 regular season games in his three seasons with the team.

More importantly, Kyrie's continued regular season success still hasn't translated into much playoff success. To date, Kyrie still has never reached the Conference Finals for any team without LeBron James on it.

Last year's controversy over his refusal to get vaccinated cost him more than half the season - and nearly cost the Nets their playoff spot.

But for now, it doesn't appear that Kyrie Irving has any imminent plans to leave Brooklyn.