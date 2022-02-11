Look: Kyrie Irving Refutes Report He Wanted James Harden Gone

On Thursday afternoon, the Brooklyn Nets agreed to trade James Harden to Philadelphia. Shortly thereafter, a stunning report about Harden and Kyrie Irving’s relationship surfaced.

Irving was reportedly “eager” to see a Harden trade materialize. The two didn’t share a strong bond and rarely saw eye-to-eye, per the report.

“When Irving heard Harden was in fact hoping to be traded, a well-placed source says he was eager to see it come to fruition,” wrote Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

Irving has time today. The Brooklyn Nets star refuted Vardon’s report with a blunt response via Twitter on Thursday night.

“Lol I guess this is ‘breaking news’ media nowadays,” Irving wrote. “Keep my family name out y’all Simpleton articles. The Puppets are running wild Again.”

Take a look.

The Puppets are running wild Again pic.twitter.com/7NI3Ns1A9p — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) February 10, 2022

Regardless of what Kyrie Irving says, it’s more than believable that James Harden and Kyrie Irving don’t get along.

Word on the street is that Harden grew tired of carrying the load in Irving’s and Kevin Durant’s frequent absences. He expected much more from the three-headed monster in Brooklyn. Now, he’ll get a fresh opportunity playing alongside Joel Embiid.

Irving, meanwhile, gets a new pass-happy teammate in Ben Simmons. The former LSU star should fit in well in Brooklyn’s system that relies so much on Irving’s and Durant’s individual shot-making abilities.

As for the next time Harden will square off against his former team? We won’t have to wait long. The Sixers host the Nets on Mar. 10.