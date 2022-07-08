Look: Kyrie Irving Spotted In Los Angeles Amid Trade Rumors

BROOKLYN, NY - APRIL 25: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 25, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images) Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving added some fuel to the trade-rumor fires with his appearance at a WNBA game in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

The superstar point guard was in the house for a matchup between the Seattle Storm and LA Sparks amid feverish rumors that he could be heading to the Lakers in a trade this offseason.

Some fans are convinced this means Irving will be a Laker this coming season.

"It’s a wrap… Kyrie Irving LA Lakers!!!" one wrote.

Others, not so much.

"He was at a Strom-Sparks game last year too so it doesn't mean the deal is done, he's just supporting his friend Jewell and the WNBA," another said.

Earlier this offseason, Irving opted in to his $36.5 million player option with the Brooklyn Nets. But, just a couple days later, his superstar teammate Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the organization.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Irving will accept a trade to six possible teams. One of these teams is the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2021-22 season that saw them fail to make the postseason. A reunion of Irving with his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James could be exactly what LA needs to revitalize its organization.

Irving reportedly purchased a $3.7 million home in Los Angeles last week.

While a Irving-to-LA move is certainly possible, there's still quite a few potential roadblocks to get through before a deal can be made.

Where would you like to see Irving play this coming season?