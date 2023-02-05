Look: Kyrie Irving's 1-Word Feeling On Mavericks Trade

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Kyrie Irving #11 goes past Victor Oladipo #4 of Team LeBron during practice at the Verizon Up Arena at LACC on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Kyrie Irving is officially a member of the Dallas Mavericks after securing his blockbuster trade out of Brooklyn and into Mark Cuban's side. As you might imagine, he's got some feelings about the move.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Kyrie is "ecstatic" about being traded to the Mavericks. He is reportedly looking forward to joining forced with Mavs star forward Luka Doncic.

"Kyrie Irving is said to be “ecstatic” about the trade to Dallas Mavericks and “looking forward” to joining forces with Luka Dončić, a league source tells @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport," Haynes wrote.

Of course, Kyrie is used to feeling "ecstatic" about new career moves.

Back in 2017, Kyrie was reportedly "ecstatic" about going to the Boston Celtics and playing for Brad Stevens. That relationship lasted two frustrating years.

Three years earlier, Kyrie took to Twitter just before the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired LeBron James to inform everyone that he was "ecstatic" and looking forward to being in Cleveland "for the long haul." That "long haul" was three seasons - albeit with three straight trips to the NBA Finals and a title in 2016.

Maybe the Mavericks will be able to succeed in making Kyrie Irving happy where the Nets, Celtics and Cavaliers have all failed. The odds just don't seem to be on their side.

Will Kyrie find his niche playing in Dallas? Will he play the rest of his career for the Mavs?