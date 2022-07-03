Look: Kyrie Irving's Old Comment On Anthony Davis Going Viral

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 18: Kyrie Irving #11 of Team Lebron warms up prior to the NBA All-Star Game 2018 at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

There's mounting evidence to suggest that the Los Angeles Lakers are the ideal choice for Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving in a trade.

The latest bit of evidence comes in the form of an old comment he made while he was a member of the Boston Celtics. In an interview from 2018, Kyrie was asked to give his thoughts on Anthony Davis. Kyrie's response was absolutely glowing:

"It's not too many times that a guy can go through a 8-10 inch growth spurt and then treat the rest of us like we're playing on a little rim. He just puts his hands up and he has the timing and the handle and he's going against 5-men in the league. So he does a lot of things that aren't natural to a big... but I think he uses it to his advantage very well," Kyrie said four years ago.

The old clip has been going viral with 4,000 likes since yesterday. Some Lakers fans seem to think it's further proof that a deal with Brooklyn needs to happen:

Kyrie Irving already has a previous relationship with Los Angeles Lakers leader LeBron James. The two won an NBA title with the Cleveland Cavaliers together in 2016.

But the trio of LeBron, Kyrie and Anthony Davis would be the kind of unit on par with the Miami Heat's Big 3. Maybe better if Kyrie resumes his all-world shooting form.

The biggest obstacle to this move happening would be finding assets on the Lakers that the Brooklyn Nets would want. The cupboard is a little bare right now.

Would Kyrie, LeBron and AD be a good fit together?