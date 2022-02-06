Look: Lakers Fans Were Booing Russell Westbrook Tonight

Lakers fans appear to have had enough of Russell Westbrook’s ugly misses. On Saturday night, fans of the LakeShow were audibly upset with the nine-time All-Star, booing Russ as he missed badly on a midrange jumper.

Per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, “There were loud boos coming down in L.A. after Russell Westbrook, with the Lakers down 19 in the second quarter to the Knicks, hit the side of the basket on a midrange jump shot.” Adding, “Been a rough night for Westbrook and the Lakers, mirroring a rough season.”

It’s been a rough season indeed for the Lakers. Injury-marred with questions about roster fits, Los Angeles finds itself three games below .500 and on the outside looking in for the playoffs heading into the All-Star break.

And while Westbrook has his critics, he’s been the one trying to keep the Lakers afloat while AD and LeBron have missed several games. Love him or hate him, Russ brings that same energy every night.

Unfortunately, that style has its shortcomings at times. At halftime, LA finds itself down 71-56 to the similarly struggling Knicks.