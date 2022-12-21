Look: Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Announces Significant Personal News

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 02: Los Angeles Lakers president Jeanie Buss enjoys the Lakers game against the Denver Nuggets at Staples Center on October 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss has been a top executive on the team since before her father Jerry's passing in 2013. She's made some big changes to the team, but may be making the biggest change to her personal life this month.

According to TMZ, Buss has gotten engaged to actor and comedian Jay Mohr. Per the report, the two have "quietly" been dating since 2017 and have attended a number of Lakers games together.



It was only recently that Mohr popped the question. Buss has recently been seen wearing an engagement ring and people were able to put two-and-two together.

Mohr has been in comedy since the early-1990s and has several dozen credits in movies, TV and even video games to his credit. He is also a podcaster, radio personality and a published author.

The Lakers owner was previously married to Olympic gold medalist Steve Timmons from 1990 to 1993. At one point she was engaged to former Lakers head coach Phil Jackson, but the two never tied the knot.

Mohr, meanwhile, has previously been married twice. He was married to Nicole Chamberlain from 1998 to 2004 and to actress Nikki Cox from 2006 to 2018.

Now that they're engaged, it seems likely that Mohr is going to be a lot more noticeable at Lakers games in the near future.