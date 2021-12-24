Look: Lakers Reportedly Signing 2 New Players

The wave of COVID-19 sweeping across the NBA continues to alter rosters around the league.

On Friday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Los Angeles Lakers are planning to sign two new players on 10-day hardship deals. With several players currently in health and safety protocols, the team will add Darren Collison and Stanley Johnson.

The Lakers are hopeful that both players will be available for tomorrow’s Christmas Day game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Lakers are planning to sign Darren Collison and Stanley Johnson to 10-day hardship deals, sources tell ESPN. The Lakers are hopeful they'll be available for the Christmas Day game vs. Brooklyn. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 24, 2021

Collison will return to the NBA floor for the first time since he retired in 2019. The 10-year veteran, now 34, averaged 12.5 points and 5.0 assists per game through his professional career. A Southern California native and former UCLA Bruin, Collison will suit up for his hometown team over the holidays.

Johnson, the No. 8 overall draft pick in 2015, started his career in Detroit before heading to New Orleans and then Toronto. After averaging 4.4 points per game with the Raptors in 2020-21, he joined the G-League South Bay Lakers in 2021-22.

Avery Bradley, Austin Reaves, Malik Monk and Trevor Ariza are all currently in health and safety protocols.

The Lakers will face off against the Nets in a marquee matchup tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET.